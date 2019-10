Broadway in Akron Series: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play “Oslo” bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. uakron.edu