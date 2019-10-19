Symphonic Shakespeare

to Google Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The Akron Symphony Orchestra explores music from the film adaptations of two of Shakespeare's greatest works, “Hamlet” and “Henry V,” along with a dramatic piece from acclaimed composer Ethel Smyth. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Symphonic Shakespeare - 2019-10-19 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Friday

October 18, 2019

Saturday

October 19, 2019

Sunday

October 20, 2019

Monday

October 21, 2019

Tuesday

October 22, 2019

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail