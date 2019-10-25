“Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure”

The world's greatest detective has seemingly reached the end of his remarkable career when a case too tempting to ignore presents itself. This spirited, fast-moving and thoroughly theatrical adaptation by Steven Dietz presents Holmes at the height of his powers, surrounded by all the elements fans have come to expect: danger, intrigue, wit, humor and surprise. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.