The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Radin has sold thousands of records, topped the iTunes charts, performed on "The Tonight Show," "Conan" and more, and had his songs featured in more than 150 different films, commercials and TV shows. In the strength of their simple yet insightful songwriting and distinctive harmonies, the Weepies quietly sold more than 1.5 million records with over 54 million streams on Spotify, over 25 million views on YouTube, and over 110,000 social media followers. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies - 2019-10-25 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail