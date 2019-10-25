Radin has sold thousands of records, topped the iTunes charts, performed on "The Tonight Show," "Conan" and more, and had his songs featured in more than 150 different films, commercials and TV shows. In the strength of their simple yet insightful songwriting and distinctive harmonies, the Weepies quietly sold more than 1.5 million records with over 54 million streams on Spotify, over 25 million views on YouTube, and over 110,000 social media followers. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $37-$47. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour featuring Joshua Radin & The Weepies
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
