“Carrie the Musical” presented by The Millennial Theatre Project

Based on the novel by Stephen King, this show adds music to the story of misfit Carrie White, an outcast at school who's bullied by the popular crowd. At home, she's at the mercy of her cruelly over-protective mother. But she's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.