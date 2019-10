Lock 3 Oktoberfest

Enjoy authentic German food and lagers from Totally Cooked Catering, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. and Hofbrauhaus. Menu includes pork schnitzel sandwiches, bratwurst sandwiches, sausage samplers, jumbo Bavarian pretzels, German potato salad, handmade pierogis, strudel and more. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. For details, visit lock3live.com.