Stamp & Scrapbook Expo

Adventures in Stamping is Ohio’s premier rubber stamp, scrapbook and paper craft convention. Enjoy exhibits, booth demonstrations, make-and-takes, door prizes and shopping. Weekend workshops are also available. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. $8-$60. scrapbookexpo.com