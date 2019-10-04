First Friday Family Movie: “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a free family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Witches & Wizards.” In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who wants to be a detective. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

