Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join show creator and original host Joel Hodgson and the world’s greatest movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $39-$49. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Friday

October 4, 2019

