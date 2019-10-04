The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Zanesville native Richey has been winning over critics and fans since the mid ‘90s, amassing an impressive body of work that deftly explores country, pop and Americana. Texas native Foster started his career as a songwriter after moving to Nashville in 1985. He co-wrote a top-10 hit for Sweethearts of the Rodeo and went on to commercial and critical success as part of the duo Foster & Lloyd. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $15-$30. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster - 2019-10-04 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 2, 2019

Thursday

October 3, 2019

Friday

October 4, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    Lock 3

Saturday

October 5, 2019

Sunday

October 6, 2019

Monday

October 7, 2019

Tuesday

October 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail