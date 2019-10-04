The Kent Stage presents Kim Richey and Radney Foster

Zanesville native Richey has been winning over critics and fans since the mid ‘90s, amassing an impressive body of work that deftly explores country, pop and Americana. Texas native Foster started his career as a songwriter after moving to Nashville in 1985. He co-wrote a top-10 hit for Sweethearts of the Rodeo and went on to commercial and critical success as part of the duo Foster & Lloyd. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $15-$30. thekentstage.com