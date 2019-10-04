Voices in the Valley presents Becky Boyd and the Groove Train

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Besides singing with many bands throughout the years, Boyd has opened for such noted artists as the Outlaws, Brownsville Station, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Buddy Miles, Chad & Jeremy, Marshall Tucker Band and Todd Rundgren. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $12-$15. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
