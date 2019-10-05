“Re-Livin' the Dream Tour”

Four of the most successful bands of the late 1960s combine forces to offer a can’t-miss night of entertainment. With original members from the Cyrcle, the Outsiders, Dean Kastran and Dale Powers, founding members of the Ohio Express and the Music Explosion, audience members take a trip back in time. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30-$50. akroncivic.com
