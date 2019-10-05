10/5 Akron-Canton Airport 5K Run% Enjoy a unique view of the Akron-Canton Airport from the runway! Watch aircraft depart and arrive from CAK while running on the flattest course in the region and celebrating the past, present and future of aviation. All proceeds of the race are donated to Akron Children’s Hospital and the museum. MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, N. Canton. 8 a.m. $15-$35. mapsairmuseum.org