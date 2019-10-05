Brew at the Zoo: Halloween Bash

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Adults 21 and over sample beers and wines from local breweries and wineries. Enjoy the zoo in the evening, plus food trucks, live entertainment and more. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $16-$50. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
