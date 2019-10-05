Hale Harvest 5K 2019

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This event invites runners and walkers to experience the natural beauty of the Cuyahoga Valley while benefiting InHale, an educational initiative that uses historic and natural resources to develop programs that promote family and community engagement and health and wellness. Packet pick-up begins at 7:45 a.m. day of race. All registered participants receive a guest pass to any day of Harvest Festival. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 9:15 a.m. $20-$30. wrhs.org

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
