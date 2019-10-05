Live Nation presents Michael Stanley & The Resonators with The Vindys

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This year, the Cleveland Arts Prize honors Stanley with a Lifetime Achievement Award celebrating his 50-year career. Since 2013, The Vindys have become one of the most premier bands in the Northeast Ohio area with a unique blend of pop, jazz and rock. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $55-$85. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
