The Club @ The Civic presents Overboard: The Love Boat Band

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Do you ever want to go back to the time when you were a kid? Now is your chance to listen to the music of that era again with Overboard: The Love Boat Band. You saw them perform on the Pacific Princess for years; now they step off the boat to bring you all the best yacht rock hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
