The Kent Stage presents Martha Davis & The Motels

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

10/5 The Kent Stage presents Martha Davis & The Motels% The smash single "Only the Lonely" rocketed into the Top 10, immediately propelling the album “All Four One” to gold status. The group dominated the music scene and was voted Best Performance at the 1982 American Music Awards. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $25-$35. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
