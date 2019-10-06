Madcap Puppets presents “Pinocchio”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join Geppetto’s beloved puppet on a thrilling quest to become a real boy. Giant puppets and audience participation are woven into this cherished classic tale. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. Free for children ages 5 and under. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
