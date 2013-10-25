10th Annual Halloween Charity Ball

The Tangier - 532 W. Market St. Akron, OH

http://www.thetangier.com/ - 10th Annual Halloween Charity Ball

presented by Summa Western Reserve Hospital

FRIDAY, October 25 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Tangier

532 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44302

all proceeds benefit The Andr...

Info
