This isn’t your typical fundraiser! Leave the suit/cocktail dress at home and come as you are – jeans, shorts and t-shirts welcome. Join us to celebrate the spirit of Akron. Proceeds benefit Child Guidance & Family Solutions - offering hope and health to children and families in our community since 1939. Because there is no health without mental health.

Tickets available at: https://cgfs.networkforgood.com/events/14149-10th-annual-growing-up-akron