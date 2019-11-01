John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy this authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour — the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high-voltage entertainment. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $28-$38. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
