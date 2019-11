× Expand Aimee Lambes

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

The biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life in this delightful musical parable. Joseph is a boy blessed with prophetic dreams. When he is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph endures a series of adventures in which his spirit and humanity are challenged. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $16-$20. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.