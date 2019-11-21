Create like the masters, learn techniques, a touch of art history, then leave with your own interpretation of their style. Learn about Vincen Van Gogh’s life, art and of course the ear. Fee includes one drink and all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com
Night Out with an Artist: Vincent Van Gogh
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
