Deck the Hall: A Classic Comic Hero Christmas

Come see 19 rooms in the Manor House decorated with the themes of classic comic book heroes, including Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Superman, original Avengers, Batman, Spiderman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, the Joker, Flash and Green Lantern. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. $6-$18. For hours, visit stanhywet.org.