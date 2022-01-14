Akron Zoo Wine & Paint

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

This event features an animal-themed painting led by an instructor. During the intermission, a zoo animal ambassador paints. Tickets include one drink, appetizers and an 11-by-14-inch painting to take home. Additional drinks are available for purchase. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 6-8 p.m. $35-$40. akronzoo.org

