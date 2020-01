“Shrek: The Musical”

Enjoy the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $27-$34. For tickets and showtimes, visit playersguildtheatre.com.