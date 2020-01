Voices in the Valley presents Mipso

Chapel Hill’s indie Americana quartet – with Jacob Sharp on mandolin and vocals, Wood Robinson on bass and vocals, Joseph Terrell on guitar and vocals, and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle and vocals – released its fifth album, “Edges Run,” in 2018 via a newly inked record deal with AntiFragile Music. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $20-$25. peninsulahistory.org