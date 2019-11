“Seussical Jr.”

The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos that he must protect from a world of dangers, along with an abandoned egg that's been left in his care. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community emerge triumphant. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.