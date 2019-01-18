Three Dog Night

to Google Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The iconic American rock band perform its hits, including “Joy To The World,” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and more. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 8-10:30 p.m. $40-$70. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Three Dog Night - 2019-01-18 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail