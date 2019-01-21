Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast

The Akron Urban League is pleased to present its annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This breakfast is an opportunity for all residents of Summit County to come together and help share Dr. King’s vision of a more perfect union. Building on the excitement from last year’s event, this year, Dr. Maurice Stinnett will join as keynote speaker. Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron. 7-9 a.m. $25. akronurbanleague.org