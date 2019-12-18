Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This show electrifies the season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. This critically acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque Productions adventure for the family. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $37-$99. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
