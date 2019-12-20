A Carpenters Christmas with Helen Welch

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

This original, fresh perspective of songs peppered with vignettes captures the true quality and essence of the Carpenters. The one-of-a-kind show features Helen Welch and her world-class musicians reliving many of the Carpenter’s timeless hits with classic holiday songs and fascinating stories woven in between. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $30. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
