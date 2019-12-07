MGM presents Night Ranger

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, over 3,500 live performances and a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style. The band performs the albums “Dawn Patrol” and “Midnight Madness” in their entirety, along with additional hits. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $24-$49. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
