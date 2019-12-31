The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration

Raintree Golf & Event Center 4350 Mayfair Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685

Ring in 2020 with a roaring 20’s celebration. Whisper the password, enter the Speakeasy, come as a flapper, a dapper gent, a silent screen star or come as you are to this glamorous soiree. Raintree Golf & Event Center, 4350 Mayfair Road, Green. 8 p.m. $75-$150. golfraintree.com/events

