“Blithe Spirit” A Comedy by Noel Coward

Arguably his most recognized work, this show seeps as much in comedic timing as it does in the otherworld. As worldly and unworldly personalities clash, Ruth and the dead Elvira haunt the hapless fussy, cantankerous Charles Condomine into perpetuity. Western Reserve Playhouse, 3326 Everett Road, Bath. $17-$20. For tickets and showtimes, visit thewrp.org.