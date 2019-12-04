All About Owls

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to discover the fascinating world of owls. During an indoor presentation, learn some identification tips along with the life history of the owls that call Summit Metro Parks home. Then enjoy a hike while prowling for these year-round residents. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 5-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
