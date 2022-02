Apollo’s Fire presents Handel’s Israel In Egypt: A Dramatic Oratorio

In addition to being a colorful showpiece for the virtuoso players and chorus of Apollo’s Fire, the work is a gripping emotional journey, from plagues and pyramids to the crossing of the Red Sea. The Israelites’ daring escape from Egypt comes to life with reverence and triumph through Handel’s sumptuous music. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org