Voices in the Valley presents the Brother Brothers

Identical twins David and Adam Moss honor contemporary aches with the nostalgic tenderness of another time on their debut full-length album, “Some People I Know.” Their stunning songcraft blends masterfully gentle guitar, cello and five-string fiddle with the sublime sort of two-part harmonies only brothers can carry. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org