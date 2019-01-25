Voices in the Valley presents the Brother Brothers

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Identical twins David and Adam Moss honor contemporary aches with the nostalgic tenderness of another time on their debut full-length album, “Some People I Know.” Their stunning songcraft blends masterfully gentle guitar, cello and five-string fiddle with the sublime sort of two-part harmonies only brothers can carry. Beer, wine and adult beverages are available. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
