What’s That Bird at Your Feeder?

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to learn the basics of feeding birds and their identification. Discuss the best seed and feeders, and tips for identifying common winter birds. Learn about Project Feederwatch and how to try to keep the squirrels away. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
