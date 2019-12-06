12/6-12/22 Ohio Shakespeare Festival presents “She Kills Monsters”% This comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home after the tragic death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into an action-packed adventure in Tilly’s imaginary world. This high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ‘90s pop culture offers an homage to the geek and warrior in us all. Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.
