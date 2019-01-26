Beautiful Risks: Having the Courage to Teach and Learn with Creativity with Dr. Ron Beghetto

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Are you feeling a little less energized about teaching than you’d like to be? During this interactive presentation and workshop, you’ll learn from an internationally recognized expert on creative thought and action in education how making slight changes to existing teaching, learning and leadership practices can result in transformative ways of thinking and acting. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10 a.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
