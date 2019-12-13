Home for the Holidays

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Join the Akron Symphony Orchestra as it welcomes some special guests for an evening of traditional carols, inspiring songs and holiday cheer. A special visitor from the North Pole is coming. Kick off the holiday season with a concert that has become a popular family tradition in Akron. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $18.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
