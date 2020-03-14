Trevor Noah

to Google Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. This year “The Daily Show” has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award. Noah joined “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2014 as a contributor. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $69-$119. mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Comedy, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Trevor Noah - 2020-03-14 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports Theater & Dance This & That

    -

    Main Street Medina

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Tuesday

March 10, 2020

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button