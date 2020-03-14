Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. This year “The Daily Show” has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award. Noah joined “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2014 as a contributor. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $69-$119. mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com
Trevor Noah
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
