In the longest and most expansive North American tour to date, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns. The tour delivers a spectacular night of dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $50-$80. akroncivic.com
“Dancing with the Stars" Live Tour 2020
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
