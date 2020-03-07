Point of No Return Improv

Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

The troupe provides an interactive comedy experience where brave volunteers may find themselves onstage being serenaded or used as props by the cast. Shows are suitable for audiences ages 13 and over. Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $5. pnrimprov.org

Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
