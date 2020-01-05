Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This brunch opens with a meticulously researched and highly entertaining presentation by Bowie aficionado Thomas Mulready on the life of David Bowie and the stories behind his music, featuring rare video, music, needle drops, trivia, contests, giveaways and audience interaction. Jilly’s Music Room Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie - 2020-01-05 11:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

December 31, 2019

Wednesday

January 1, 2020

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser