This brunch opens with a meticulously researched and highly entertaining presentation by Bowie aficionado Thomas Mulready on the life of David Bowie and the stories behind his music, featuring rare video, music, needle drops, trivia, contests, giveaways and audience interaction. Jilly’s Music Room Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
