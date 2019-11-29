16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The city of Akron and Downtown Akron Partnership light up the night sky over Lock 3 in a half-hour program featuring songs, lighting of the Christmas tree and a must-see pyrotechnics show. It is also tradition for guests to stay after the show and ice skate into the night. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. Free. For details, visit lock3live.com.

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
