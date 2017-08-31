168th Annual Stark County Fair

The Stark County Agricultural Society welcomes visitors to the Stark County Fair. Festivities include midway rides, fair food, pig races, daily pavilion concerts and entertainment, harness racing, livestock, junior fair horse shows and more. Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. N.W., Canton. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. $4-$6. For a complete list of exhibits, events and ticket prices, visit www.starkcountyfair.com.