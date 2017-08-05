172nd Medina County Fair: CORPORATE DAY

Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

Link: https://www.medina-fair.com/resource/category-865ca542-2c72-4d1a-adac-56061f573562.aspx

9:00 AM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Livestock Sale (Begins with Goats)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

9:00 AM &nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Alumni Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

10:00 AM&nbsp; Kiddie Tractor Pull&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

<strong>Sponsors: Otterbacher’s Concessions &amp; DiRusso’s Sausage</strong>

1:30 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Fiddle Contest&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

<strong>Sponsored by ClevelandCountryMagazine.com</strong>

2:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Dog Herding Demo&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pepsi Bldg.

4:30 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Our Zoo to You (Animal Show)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

5:00 PM&nbsp; Horse 4-H Fun Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

5-8&nbsp;&nbsp; PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Grade Money&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Fair Office

6:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Dog Herding&nbsp; Demo &nbsp;&nbsp; Pepsi Bldg.

6:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Our Zoo to You (Animal Show)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

7:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; <strong>OSTPA TRACTOR PULL&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Grandstand

Sponsor: Bauman Oil &amp; Smith Bros.</strong>

8:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; The Rebeats (Beatles Tribute)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

<strong>Sponsor of the Day: MTD Products</strong><br /><strong>Fiddle Contest </strong>on Saturday, Aug. 5. at 1:30 PM in the pavilion.

Participants of all ages. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners. Contestants can pre-register or register on Saturday morning before the

contest begins. Registration is free.

<strong>Kiddie Peddle Tractor Pull</strong>, Saturday August 5 at 10 AM in the pavilion.

Classes: 3-4 year olds, 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds and 9-10 year olds.

Registration will be one hour before the pull begins, no late registrations accepted after the pull begins.

<strong>Scavenger Hunt all day</strong>. Pick up entry form at gate. To be turned

in at the Family Entertainment Area for a prize.

Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio
